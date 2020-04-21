GamersLIVE

Get all the Elder Scrolls Online DLC free for a week

21 April 2020 - 17:31 By Christine King
With the free trial, you get all the benefits of being a paid member of 'Elder Scrolls Online'.
To help ward off the lockdown boredom, Bethesda is offering a free trial of its ESO Plus membership, which includes the latest Harrowstorm downloadable content (DLC).

ESO Plus is the premium subscription service for Elder Scrolls Online players and it usually costs R149 per month. With the free trial, you get all the benefits of being a paid member (minus the monthly stipend of 1,650 crowns) - that’s quite a lot of free content.

This means you get:

  • a Craft Bag (unlimited crafting material storage);
  • a 10% increase in XP gain;
  • extra bank storage space;
  • extra furnishings and collectibles space;
  • access to costume dye, double transmute crystal storage; and
  • access to all existing DLC, which includes Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Shadows of the Hist, Morrowind (zone and story), Horns of the Reach, Clockwork City, Dragon Bones, Summerset (zone and story), Wolfhunter, Murkmire, Wrathstone, Scalebreaker, Dragonhold and Harrowstorm.

If all that doesn’t keep you occupied, I don’t know what to do with you. Maybe go bake some more sweet rolls!

The free ESO Plus trial will be available until April 27 at 4pm for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No credit card details required; you just activate the free trial from the Crown Store.

