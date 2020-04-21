South Africa joins the first ever Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup

Local celebrities and esports gamers have been invited to participate in Fifa’s inaugural eNations Stay and Play Cup event, including Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi, musician Cassper Nyovest, Proteas bowler Kagiso Radaba, and Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Hosted by FIFA, in collaboration with Inqaku FC and Safa, the eNations Stay and Play Cup lineup features teams from 40 countries, with South Africa’s eBafana Bafana debut scheduled for Tuesday, 21 April at 5pm, versus the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament has 40 nations broken down in three sections by time zone. SA is in the Central Section with 25 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The winners of each section win a “prize money donation” awarded to a national charity organisation fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. With its longstanding partnership with Safa, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) has been chosen as team South Africa’s charity of choice.

Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan said all players and fans must stay safe during this period do their utmost to protect those that are most vulnerable.

“We are hoping to add a voice in the fight against the coronavirus by joining Fifa to drive the message of staying at home during this lockdown. The representatives must feel the same pride as members of our other national teams and have fun while they are spreading the message of observing the lockdown regulations to keep safe,” said Jordaan.