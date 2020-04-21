That Cyberpunk 2077 controller is real, also comes with a limited edition Xbox One X
21 April 2020 - 17:32
Check out this majestic beast. It glows in the dark.
The last of Microsoft’s limited edition Xbox One X consoles, this Cyberpunk 2077 version, will be available to purchase from June 2020. This means you can have it all ready to go by the time the game comes out in September.
So gritty, so dystopian, so you.
There’s no price listed, yet, so I’m going to go with “lots”.
This article was brought to you by NAG. NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games, e-sports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between — including daily news, reviews and previews, and videos.