That Cyberpunk 2077 controller is real, also comes with a limited edition Xbox One X

21 April 2020 - 17:32 By Christine King
It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 remains on track for a September release.
Image: Supplied

Check out this majestic beast. It glows in the dark.

The last of Microsoft’s limited edition Xbox One X consoles, this Cyberpunk 2077 version, will be available to purchase from June 2020. This means you can have it all ready to go by the time the game comes out in September.

So gritty, so dystopian, so you.

There’s no price listed, yet, so I’m going to go with “lots”.

Image: Supplied

