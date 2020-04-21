This Doom Eternal 27-minute speedrun astonishes even the game’s developers

How do you finish a 20-hour game in under 30 minutes? Ask Xamide, a Latvian speedrun god, who has ripped and teared through Doom Eternal in the time it takes most of us mere mortals to kill one marauder.

Watching his recent 27-minute speedrun of the game in an IGN video, Doom Eternal producer Marty Stratton, director Hugo Martin, level design Jerry Keehan and programmer Evan Eubanks were stupefied by Xamide’s “unbelievable” clock time.