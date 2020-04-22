GamersLIVE

Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup – Day 1 recap

22 April 2020 - 17:58 By NAG
Hosted by Fifa, in collaboration with Inqaku FC and SAFA, the eNations Stay and Play Cup lineup features tea.ms from 40 countries
Image: Supplied

eBafana Bafana began their Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup campaign with an overall 12–8 win against UAE in a two-legged round 1 match played on Tuesday afternoon.

The opening game saw Professional Fifa eSports gamer Thabo Moloi display his dominance throughout the game, beating his UAE counterpart 8-2 at full time.

In a closely contested second leg of round 1, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star player Sibusiso Vilakazi fell short of his UAE opponent when the game ended 6-4 in favour of the latter.

eBafana Bafana will resume their campaign on Wednesday afternoon when musician Cassper Nyovest and Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada join Thabo Moloi to take on Saudi Arabia and Qatar to conclude round 2 and 3 of the prelims. Kick off is at 5pm and all games will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/bafanabafana.

South Africa is participating in FIFA's inaugural eNations Stay and Play Cup, pitting some of the world's top gamers playing with top footballers globally.

DAY 1 RESULTS

 GPWDLGFGAGDPTS
Saudi Arabia2200215166
South Africa110012843
UAE20021322-90
Qatar1001011-110
