Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Proving that wishes can come true even for gamers on a budget in an unprecedented global pandemic, Microsoft has confirmed that Rockstar’s cowboy-’em-up is launching its subscription service next month. Was this Dutch’s real plan the entire time? Omg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console from May 7, according to the announcement, and also includes access to the game’s Red Dead Online multiplayer mode.

America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

A pre-load is ready, so giddy up and get it queued because the game is almost 90 (!) GB.