Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup — Day 2 recap

eBafana Bafana continued their Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup campaign with two games against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, losing 1-3 and 0-5.

UPDATE: And we’re out!

eBafana Bafana has crashed out of the inaugural Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup after losing their second and third round games against Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Wednesday evening.

First up in the line-up was Pro Fifa Player Thabo Moloi who was pitted against Saudi’s Msdossary, one of the best gamers in the world and a three-time eWorld champion. The game ended 3-1 in favour of Saudi Arabia. In the second game, rapper Cassper Nyovest lost 5-0 against his Saudi opponent, ending the round 8-1 on aggregate.

In the final game of the day, South Africa were up against Qatar in a game that was initially scheduled to take place on Tuesday, with Thabo Moloi and Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada representing eBafana Bafana. Event organiser Errol Madlala says though they could’ve forfeited the game thus earning maximum points, they decided to play the game on Wednesday at the request of the Qataris. “We had to move our Round 2 game from Tuesday night because the Qataris were not available online at the scheduled time of play. We could’ve chosen to forfeit the match, but we felt that no-one wins really and as a result we made arrangements to play the match the following day.

“We also lost Kagiso Rabada due to a prior commitment that clashed with the new time slot for the Qatar game. However, he was gladly replaced by his Protea team mate, Andile Phehlukwayo, who did very well against his Qatari counterpart — though he unfortunately lost the game 6-4,” explained Madlala.

The game between Thabo Moloi and his Qatari Fifa gamer opponent had to be abandoned due to technical glitches in the Fifa system and the network. This then meant that South Africa lost their third game 6-4 on aggregate.

At the end of the prelims, Saudi Arabia summits Group D with 9 points in total and will play Israel in the quarter finals on Friday.