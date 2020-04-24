Game Review: STATIONflow

STATIONflow imagines an alternate timeline where people are allowed to congregate in confined spaces in groups numbering well into the hundreds and take “public transport” to travel to and from work. If you can suspend your disbelief, you will find STATIONflow to be a challenging, rewarding and relaxing management sim.

Simplistic but striking in design, STATIONflow presents you with a subway station to build and manage. But think Dinosaur Polo Club’s Mini Metro rather than SimCity.

Starting out, you are presented with several entrances and a platform that all need to be connected. You’ll need to think vertically as well as horizontally. There’s a robust system for building corridors, stairs, escalators and lifts, and you’ll need to figure out the most efficient way to get travellers from A to B, some of whom have special needs that must be met, such as those in wheelchairs requiring lifts.

As the game goes on, you’ll also need to provide services like food and drinks, bathrooms and medical care. The abstract visual design means that, even when you have a station spanning multiple levels and your corridors are spider-webbing across the map both horizontally and vertically, it’s still easy to see at a glance where your problem areas are, or where an extra corridor might shorten some travellers’ journeys.