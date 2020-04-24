Ubisoft knows cheating is a problem in Rainbow Six Siege, is trying to fix it

Where there is multiplayer, there will be cheating, and it seems Rainbow Six Siege is no different, despite Ubisoft’s zero tolerance policy.

Ubisoft recently posted a list of their Top Issues and Community Concerns regarding Rainbow Six Siege and cheating made it to the very top. Reports of cheating are apparently on the rise in Siege, particularly incidents of “lobby freezing”. Lobby freezing is when someone intentionally prevents the game from starting by freezing the lobby for everyone. Generally, they are trying to get the opposing teams to quit in irritation, so that they automatically win, and so that the quitters will get penalties for abandoning the game.

In order to combat this form of cheating, Ubisoft is in the process of gathering data that will allow them to “accurately track and identify lobby-freezing” so that lobby-freezers will be automatically detected and kicked in future.

Ubisoft will also be improving collaboration with the BattlEye anti-cheat software developers, increasing the requirements to make it to Ranked and Champion Rank, and making it harder for illegitimate accounts to reach Ranked by limiting the daily XP players can earn from PvE.