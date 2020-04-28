GamersLIVE

Apex Legends reconnect feature coming in season 5

28 April 2020 - 20:08 By Christine King
'Apex Legends' season 5 will start on May 12.
Image: Supplied

Respawn will be introducing a "reconnect" feature to Apex Legends with the next season.

This means you’ll be able attempt a comeback if your internet connection randomly dies (because your provider hates you, or whatever) or when the game crashes (for certain reasons).

According to a recent blog post by the Apex Legends developers, in season 5, if you get disconnected during a match, “due to internet, weather, a quick brownout or a crash in the game”, you’ll be able to reload back into the session if it is still going.

More details about the feature will be provided when the season starts, so it’s not clear right now where you’ll spawn when you reconnect. It seems possible, especially late-game, that you could respawn in the desolate death-wastes of the ring if it just uses your last known location.

This reconnect feature would have been super handy yesterday when my internet connection dropped for about two seconds in the last five minutes of a match, when we had a full squad, there were only two other people left alive and the only safe space was the shack we were in - but it's fine, I'm not bitter at all.

Apex Legends season 5 will start on May 12. You can play for free on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG

