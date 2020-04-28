The Last of Us Part II has a new June release date

The delay of The Last of Us Part II hasn’t actually bumped the release date out that far - you’ll still get to play it before Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.

Originally set to release on May 29, The Last of Us Part II was delayed earlier this month due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Naughty Dog was “nearly done with development”, they didn’t give any suggestion as to how long the delay was going to last - because global pandemics aren’t usually part of the time management process - so despair ensued.

Fortunately, a recent PlayStation.Blog post has confirmed that The Last of Us Part II is now set to be released on June 19 - not actually that far off the original release date (less than a month).

For anyone wondering about Ghost of Tsushima, the post adds that this will be out on July 17.

Soon you’ll be able to play through the aftermath of a pretend pandemic - instead of a real one!