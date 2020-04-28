GamersLIVE

The Last of Us Part II has a new June release date

28 April 2020 - 19:02 By Christine King
'The Last of Us Part II' is now set to be released on June 19.
'The Last of Us Part II' is now set to be released on June 19.
Image: Supplied

The delay of The Last of Us Part II hasn’t actually bumped the release date out that far - you’ll still get to play it before Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.

Originally set to release on May 29, The Last of Us Part II was delayed earlier this month due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Naughty Dog was “nearly done with development”, they didn’t give any suggestion as to how long the delay was going to last - because global pandemics aren’t usually part of the time management process - so despair ensued.

Fortunately, a recent PlayStation.Blog post has confirmed that The Last of Us Part II is now set to be released on June 19 - not actually that far off the original release date (less than a month).

For anyone wondering about Ghost of Tsushima, the post adds that this will be out on July 17.

Soon you’ll be able to play through the aftermath of a pretend pandemic - instead of a real one!

NAG
NAG
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games, e-sports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between — including daily news, reviews and previews, and videos.

READ MORE:

New Asus gaming laptop's dual screens gives you maximum ADHD distraction

The tech corp has introduced its new marquee gaming laptop series, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 – a hi-spec machine that features two screens to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Doom Eternal rips and tears a new sales record for the franchise

Publisher Bethesda Softworks has confirmed that the launch weekend of id’s hell-’em-up has busted previous franchise sales records, doubling those of ...
News
1 month ago

Delayed Minecraft Dungeons ready to launch next month

Minecraft Dungeons will launch only a month later than originally expected.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  3. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World
  4. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News
  5. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X