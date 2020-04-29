GamersLIVE

Bring Back Sports online gaming event banks over R5,000 for local Covid-19 funds

29 April 2020 - 17:43 By Tarryn van der Byl
South Africans and the local branch of Indian company Nodwin Gaming have partnered to assist in the fight against Covid-19 through gaming.
Image: Supplied

The debut series of the South African #StayAtHome esports charity event has closed on over R5,000 in public donations to the Solidarity Fund and BUSQR, the organisers have confirmed, with a sequel series expected next month.

"There are so many people to thank for putting together #BringBackSports2020 and this is a small way of saying thank you," said Glenn Kisela, who shared a video with his followers on Tuesday.

"Watch it until the end because there’s a teaser to the new gaming title we’re going into for edition 2 - really excited about the evolution of this."

