Bring Back Sports online gaming event banks over R5,000 for local Covid-19 funds
The debut series of the South African #StayAtHome esports charity event has closed on over R5,000 in public donations to the Solidarity Fund and BUSQR, the organisers have confirmed, with a sequel series expected next month.
"There are so many people to thank for putting together #BringBackSports2020 and this is a small way of saying thank you," said Glenn Kisela, who shared a video with his followers on Tuesday.
"Watch it until the end because there’s a teaser to the new gaming title we’re going into for edition 2 - really excited about the evolution of this."
