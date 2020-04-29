Call of Duty: Warzone Solos players get their trucks back in latest update

The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has dropped - at about 13GB. Amongst many other things, Warzone Solos players are getting their trucks back – play nice!

Developers Infinity Ward recently took the armoured cargo trucks away from Solos players in Warzone because they were abusing their trucking power and mowing down their unsuspecting opponents with wheels instead of bullets, which is against the spirit of the thing.

The 28 April update brings the trucks back - but with reduced turning speed, acceleration, and top speed. I guess you’re going to have to use your guns now.

Other Warzone changes in this update include:

a new Most Wanted contract that lets you put a bounty on yourself instead of a rando;

a new Armor Satchel item that lets you carry up to eight armour plates (up from the usual five); and

a new Plunder rating system that rewards your Plunder performance with a shiny coin (gather over 3.5 million cash monies in order to earn the shiniest coin of all).

Besides all that, there are a lot of general updates and bug fixes for both games.

For all the details, you can find the official patch notes over here.