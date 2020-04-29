Film and video game writer Gary Whitta is now a talk show host in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

So I built a talk show set in my #AnimalCrossing basement and today’s pilot episode of ANIMAL TALKING with special guest @NaomiKyle and bandleader @nickervision was a huge hit! Stay tuned for much more. Musical guests! Stand-up comedy! Dare we dream of @elijahwood on the couch? pic.twitter.com/SPEsKylHrK — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 25, 2020

With previous writing credits including The Book of Eli, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gears of War, Prey, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead series, and editor of PC Gamer magazine, Whitta’s Animal Talking project is top-level 2020 pandemic content – mixing pop culture, responsible social distancing, and some must-have Animal Crossing props like that lava lamp. I want that lava lamp so bad.