Film and video game writer Gary Whitta is now a talk show host in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

29 April 2020 - 17:42 By Tarryn van der Byl
Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking project is top-level 2020 pandemic content – mixing pop culture, responsible social distancing, and some must-have Animal Crossing props
Introducing “the world’s first late-night talk show that exists entirely inside the world of Animal Crossing”, Whitta promises celebrity guests, comedy, a fake audience, and much more, live from his virtual basement.

With previous writing credits including The Book of Eli, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gears of War, Prey, and Telltale’s The Walking Dead series, and editor of PC Gamer magazine, Whitta’s Animal Talking project is top-level 2020 pandemic content – mixing pop culture, responsible social distancing, and some must-have Animal Crossing props like that lava lamp. I want that lava lamp so bad.

After the runaway success of the pilot episode here's the season one premiere of ANIMAL TALKING, the world's first late-night talk show that takes place entirely within the world of Animal Crossing!

New episodes are expected every Wednesday, and it’s not like you’ve got other plans.

