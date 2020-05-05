Lenovo IdeaPad L340 budget gaming notebook review

Buying a gaming notebook is an exciting and nerve-wracking venture. On the one hand, you’re immediately dazzled by the high-end specs of the expensive models, but in reality, your budget often dictate we should look at something a little more conservative. While budget gaming means you won’t get that model with the high-end NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card, you’ll be glad to know that you can still get a good gaming notebook that’s also affordable.

From the moment you unbox the Lenovo IdeaPad L340, there’s a sense of clean and minimalist design on every angle of this entry-level gaming notebook. It has a dark brushed aluminium finish called “Granite Black” and it looks great – although it does attract some fingerprints so keep your microfibre cloth handy.

Opening the lid, you’ll feel the centre hinge moves and stays in place without much effort. I was really surprised to see that the screen can fold 180-degrees so you can lay this notebook flat on a desk. While there’s a noticeable bezel around the 15.6-inch display, you’ll be glad to see that this is an IPS panel offering better viewing angles and colour ranges than the cheaper TN panel version. The brightness of the screen is not bad at all considering its price range, and it offered a great gaming experience on all the major titles I demoed on this machine. But more on this later.

Sitting centre above the screen is a 720p webcam which offers decent call functionality, but isn’t really ideal for game streaming unless you have adequate lighting. Interestingly, Lenovo also built in an inconspicuous privacy slider, allowing you to manually close the webcam lens for added security.

Lenovo decided to go with a beautiful aqua-blue colour scheme that accents the fan grills and screencaps. With the backlit keys, there’s no RGB version on this notebook but I’ll gladly settle for the B only. It’s a really nice colour that works well with the brushed finish. Considering Lenovo’s corporate heritage, it’s no surprise that they didn’t go for any fancy design elements on this gaming notebook. The Lenovo IdeaPad L340-15IRH will look as good in an office meeting as it does on your gaming desk.

The full keyboard offers low travel keys and was comfortable to type with unless you are one of those gamers who demand mechanical keys, you should not have any issues with the keys on this notebook. One gripe is the small size of the arrow keys, and I often the up or down arrow by mistake. I was also not impressed by the trackpad on this notebook. Even though you won’t use it for gaming, it just feels a little flimsy.