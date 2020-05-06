GamersLIVE

MSSA is hosting SA’s Online Provincial Championships event this weekend

06 May 2020 - 12:44 By NAG
Mind Sports South Africa is keeping the local esports flame alive despite school closures.
Image: Supplied

Local sports organisation Mind Sports South Africa has announced that, with its regular annual Provincial School Championships suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown, a series of online events will be hosted on Saturday instead.

Registration for the Online Provincial Championships is open until Thursday, for currently registered primary and high school students, and includes a R35 entry fee per person.

Winning players can earn school provincial colours and an opportunity to qualify for the Proteas national team selection and represent SA at the IESF’s World Championships in November.

ONLINE PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

GAME10:0011:1512:3014:0014:3016:30
Paladins (PC/PS4)Round 1Round 2Round 3LUNCHRound 4Round 5
FIFA 20
Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
Hearthstone
Street Fighter V
Clash Royale
CS:GO
League of Legends
DOTA 2
Tekken 7

 

You can download the entry form from Google Forms here, which must be submitted to mindsportscorrespondence@gmail.com.

For more info about the Online Provincial Championships, please contact MSSA at the email address above.

This article was brought to you by NAG
