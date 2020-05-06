The Apex Legends Season 5 — Fortune’s Favour trailer is here
And it looks like the new Legend Loba won’t even be getting murdered this time. I’m watching you, Respawn.
Aside from a bit of vengequest plot, we got to see some of master thief Loba’s rumoured abilities, such as the teleport and loot grab, and maybe there’s a beach now? Also, it seems pretty clear that her heirloom (a melee cosmetic you can only get with real monies) will be the wolf-headed staff.
I’m looking forward to adding her to the squad.
Apex Legends Season 5 — Fortune’s Favour begins on 12 May 2020. You can play for free on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
