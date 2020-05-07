Fortnite has over 350 million registered players, also deadmau5
If you’re not going out on Friday, and we know you’re not, why not stop by Fortnite Party Royale for an in-game concert featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5. It might be a little crowded, what with the 350 million registered players, but it’s safer than going outside.
Fortnite has previously hosted performances by artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott, but now they’ve got this whole special Party Royale playlist where you can watch scheduled shows on the Main Stage, or take part in activities like the Skydive Rift obstacle course or Fishstick’s Boat Race — all without paying anything or murdering anyone.
You can catch the back-to-back live performances by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 on 9 May at 03:00 SAST (because of time zones), OR (since that’s absurd) just login for the repeat, later the same day, at 20:00 SAST. The show lasts an hour and anyone who logs into Fortnite between 00:00 SAST on 8 May and 16:00 on 11 May will get a free, music-reactive, Neon Wings Back Bling.
You know, like a virtual version of those rave angels from the 2000s.
