Fortnite has over 350 million registered players, also deadmau5



Fortnite has previously hosted performances by artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott, but now they’ve got this whole special Party Royale playlist where you can watch scheduled shows on the Main Stage, or take part in activities like the Skydive Rift obstacle course or Fishstick’s Boat Race — all without paying anything or murdering anyone.

You can catch the back-to-back live performances by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 on 9 May at 03:00 SAST (because of time zones), OR (since that’s absurd) just login for the repeat, later the same day, at 20:00 SAST. The show lasts an hour and anyone who logs into Fortnite between 00:00 SAST on 8 May and 16:00 on 11 May will get a free, music-reactive, Neon Wings Back Bling.

You know, like a virtual version of those rave angels from the 2000s.