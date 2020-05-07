Predator: Hunting Grounds game review

“There’s something out there waiting for us, and it ain’t no man. We’re all gonna die.”

Oh, the nostalgia high of seeing this nightmare fuel in his sexy fishnets, strutting his stuff and killing humans in only true predator fashion as his predlocks tussle in the wind while pulling out his prey’s spines. This time I won’t have to go to my grandparents who were blessed with DStv to watch it in secret in the middle of the night — hell no! I now have all of it at a press of a button and a 30-minute queue time. What more could a girl ask for?

Predator: Hunting Grounds is the first Predator game launched this console generation, and it’s clearly preyed (get it) on fan nostalgia. And now with new PVP, a PS Plus subscription (not for PC users, duh), and an internet connection we’re lucky enough to share this with all of our predfriends considering there is no single-player campaign to play through.

My first impression when I loaded into the game was a mix of excitement and “is my PS4 RAM OK?”, as the graphics in the game seemed to pay (unintentional?) homage to some PSP/PS3 graphics as well. Predrusing around the menu I found that there were a predload of customisations to be made to your Fireteam character as well as your Predator. All of these customisations can be unlocked through levelling up in the game, or with your Veritanium tokens that you can use to buy more Field Lockers. These are loot boxes that contain common to rare items that sometimes didn’t show up in my buggy predventory.