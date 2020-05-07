GamersLIVE

Sign up now for this weekend’s Autumn Warzone Open, with R7,000 in cash prizes up for grabs

07 May 2020 - 18:47 By NAG
The Autumn Warzone Open invites South African players on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 to shoot each other for points and cash prizes.
Sponsored by Astro Gaming and hosted by local esports scene queen Chani_ZA, the Autumn Warzone Open invites SA players on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 to shoot each other for points and cash prizes!

AUTUMN WARZONE OPEN EVENT INFO

DATE

  • 9 May 2020

TIME

  • 13:00-16:00

RULES

  • 1 kill = 1 point
  • 1 win = 20 points
  • Teams can play as many games as possible during these three hours, with their top three lobbies counting towards final scores

The Autumn Warzone Open is free to enter, and you can find the registration form and other important info and links here. GLHF!

This article was brought to you by NAG
