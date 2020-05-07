GamersLIVE

That EA HD remaster may actually be the Mass Effect trilogy

07 May 2020 - 18:45 By Christine King
EA games publisher hasn't let the world's recent problems keep it from still releasing 14 new titles over the next year.
Image: Supplied

On a recent earnings call, EA mentioned that it has 14 new titles coming out between now and early 2021. One of these is a mystery HD remaster that we hoped might be the Mass Effect trilogy. Turns out, it might be?

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grub seems absurdly confident that it is:


Although, he doesn’t provide any proof as to why he’s so sure about this; anybody can say things on the internet.

However, when coupled with BioWare’s Mass Effect Twitter tease from January, things start to seem more plausible. Maybe they weren’t being needlessly cruel, after all, maybe we’re actually getting an HD remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy. It would, kind of, make sense, since there are also rumours that a new Mass Effect is in very early development and a remaster would stoke interest in the franchise again after, y’know, Andromeda.

The original Mass Effect came out in 2007, so it’s got a lot of catching up to do, graphics-wise. If they could also retcon the third game’s ending, so I get to live forever in Garrus’ chitinous embrace, that’d be cool too.

This article was brought to you by NAG
