This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer features almost one or two seconds of actual gameplay

Debuted as the big finale during Thursday's Inside Xbox event, Ubisoft’s much-hyped gameplay trailer turned out to be mostly a montage of dramatic cinematics “representative of expected Xbox Series X gameplay” which is not the same thing.

Responding to the immediate WHAT EVEN IS THIS controversy on social media, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail concedes that the marketing department made a bøö-bøö — although I think he missed an obvious opportunity to blame Loki, because Norse mythology is almost entirely based on deceit and gods dressing up as girls. Which is kind of the same thing.