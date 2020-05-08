GamersLIVE

This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer features almost one or two seconds of actual gameplay

08 May 2020 - 15:51 By Tarryn van der Byl
Ninth century AD; driven from Norway by endless war and dwindling resources, a Viking raider, Eivor, leads a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms.
Debuted as the big finale during Thursday's Inside Xbox event, Ubisoft’s much-hyped gameplay trailer turned out to be mostly a montage of dramatic cinematics “representative of expected Xbox Series X gameplay” which is not the same thing.

Responding to the immediate WHAT EVEN IS THIS controversy on social media, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail concedes that the marketing department made a bøö-bøö — although I think he missed an obvious opportunity to blame Loki, because Norse mythology is almost entirely based on deceit and gods dressing up as girls. Which is kind of the same thing.

Ninth century A.D. Driven from Norway by endless war and dwindling resources, a Viking raider, Eivor, leads a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Their mission: establish a new, permanent home, no matter the cost.


Besides, gameplay or no gameplay, that’s a very sexy trailer.

This article was brought to you by NAG
