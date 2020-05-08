Xbox Series X gameplay trailer features coming world premiers

In this trailer full of footage “representative of expected Xbox Series X gameplay”, designed to get your hopes up, you will find (in order of appearance) Bright Memory: Infinite, Dirt 5, Scorn, Chorus: Rise As One, Madden 21, Vampire: the Masquerade — Bloodlines 2, Call of the Sea, The Ascent, The Medium, Scarlet Nexus, Second Extinction: Reclaim Earth, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Some of them tried a little harder than others to give you an idea of how the game might actually play. Second Extinction: Reclaim Earth looks like a whole lot of dino-blasting fun, right there. Also, I need to know more about that Yakuza: Like a Dragon lobster; for science.