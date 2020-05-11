XCOM: Chimera Squad game review

Would you want an XCOM game where everything went smoothly?

XCOM, its sequel and the excellent expansions were wars against near-overwhelming odds, with isometric tactical battlefields where smart positioning and three-steps-ahead planning were essential to ensuring losses were minimal, not catastrophic.

As your fragile human soldiers went out to fight nightmarish alien forces armed with little more than tin armour and a 60% chance to hit, you could never guarantee they would all return.

Having to explain their deaths to the real-world friends you named them after was never easy either. “I’m sorry, you didn’t make it. A chrysalid turned you into a zombie. Should have hit that overwatch shot.”

There was an addictive chaos to those games, the ever-present threat of failure making the blessings from the dice roll gods all the sweeter.