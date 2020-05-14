Game review: Streets of Rage 4

In gameplay terms, Streets of Rage 4 is almost identical to the classic arcade games. The new features are very subtle, but they make all the difference.

The standout addition has to be the inclusion of juggle combos. I honestly can’t believe how naturally it fits into the established flow of the game – so much that I started doing them without even seeing a tutorial.

Not that you need a tutorial for a game this simple. There are only four buttons – attack, jump, special, and pick up.

By approaching enemies and hammering the attack button, your character will perform a short combo and if you manage to approach an enemy without getting hit you’ll grapple them, giving you various options depending on who you’re playing. Blaze and Axel can pummel and throw or suplex grappled foes; Cherry can jump onto their shoulders and pummel their heads or slam them into the ground with her guitar; Floyd can smack two enemies together as I mentioned above; and Adam has the unique ability to toss grappled enemies into the air to capitalise on his aerial juggling capabilities.

Each character also has a multi-hitting Blitz attack, accessed by double-tapping forward and pressing the attack button, which is useful for herding and smacking groups of enemies.

There’s also the traditional super attacks, which consume a bit of the player’s life bar, but now players can regain that bit of spent health by landing enough hits without getting hit themselves. When you’re low on health, you’ll want to destroy some barrels, crates, arcade machines and other inanimate objects to find health items, score items and weapons.

The weapons are quite damaging, but break after a few uses and include things like knives, bats, tasers, pool balls, boomerangs and swords. A new feature is the ability to catch a thrown weapon, whether it was thrown at you by an enemy, or bouncing off the head of an enemy you threw it at, which is always amusing.

If you’re desperate, each character also has a unique Star Move, which you can only execute after collecting star tokens in the levels – basically it’s a huge, damaging super attack useful for taking out lots of enemies at once or dealing chunks of damage to bosses.