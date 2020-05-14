Get your cyberpunk fix with VirtuaVerse, out now

While we wait for Cyberpunk 2077, and its custom wang technology, why not indulge in some old school, pixelacious, point-and-click adventuring with VirtuaVerse.

Developed by Theta Division and published by Finnish metal record label Blood Music, VirtuaVerse is a point-and-click adventure that takes place in a not-so-distant dystopian future where most of society lives out their lives in virtual reality. You play as Nathan, a smuggler of modded hardware who is one of the few people with the ability to see the real world via a custom headset.

After his girlfriend, Jay, disappears, and he accidentally breaks his headset, he must hit the mean neon streets and set out on a technoquest involving hackers, hardware graveyards, digital archaeology, and “cryptoshamans” to find her.