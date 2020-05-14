GamersLIVE

Get your cyberpunk fix with VirtuaVerse, out now

14 May 2020 - 10:57 By Christine King
VirtuaVerse is a point-and-click adventure that takes place in a not-so-distant dystopian future where most of society lives out their lives in virtual reality.
VirtuaVerse is a point-and-click adventure that takes place in a not-so-distant dystopian future where most of society lives out their lives in virtual reality.
Image: Supplied

While we wait for Cyberpunk 2077, and its custom wang technology, why not indulge in some old school, pixelacious, point-and-click adventuring with VirtuaVerse.

Developed by Theta Division and published by Finnish metal record label Blood Music, VirtuaVerse is a point-and-click adventure that takes place in a not-so-distant dystopian future where most of society lives out their lives in virtual reality. You play as Nathan, a smuggler of modded hardware who is one of the few people with the ability to see the real world via a custom headset.

After his girlfriend, Jay, disappears, and he accidentally breaks his headset, he must hit the mean neon streets and set out on a technoquest involving hackers, hardware graveyards, digital archaeology, and “cryptoshamans” to find her.

█▓▒░VirtuaVerse░▒▓█ A cyberpunk point-and-click adventure by Theta Division.

If you’re into cyberpunk, artistically lit pixels, and nerdy trivia, or are just searching for something to fill that Sierra-shaped hole in your life, you’ll be into this.

VirtuaVerse is out now for PC on Steam and GOG.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Call of Duty: Warzone Solos players get their trucks back in latest update

The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has dropped, at about 13GB, and, amongst many other things, Warzone Solos players are ...
News
2 weeks ago

Apex Legends reconnect feature coming in season 5

Respawn will be introducing a reconnect feature to 'Apex Legends' with the next season.
News
2 weeks ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has confirmed that Rockstar’s cowboy-’em-up is launching its subscription service next month.
News
2 weeks ago

Logitech Pro X gaming headset review

The Logitech Pro series was first introduced in 2018 and last year the company updated the model with a new look and an awesome new technology ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X