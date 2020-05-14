PUBG bots are meant to make the game more welcoming to new players

PUBG has been around since 2017; enough time for it to build up a staunch player base of veterans who are less than welcoming to newcomers. A recent update to the game added bots to help even out the playing field.

It’s no fun being eliminated, within seconds of landing, without doing any damage. This is bound to happen when you first start any combat-focused multiplayer game. However, when it happens repeatedly, there’s no chance for you to even survive long enough to gain the experience required to be able to actually play, and that leads to a reduction in new player numbers, because nobody has time for that. According to the PUBG devs, this is exactly what’s happening to the classic battle royale.

To combat the “widening skill gap”, PUBG has introduced bots to Normal matchmaking games. They won’t be added to the empty slots in your team and you will see fewer of them as your skills progress. Actions against bots count towards achievements, trophies, missions, and Mastery, just like real humans. In this way, they’ll help new players progress.

The bots can run around, shoot, and loot, but, since this is the first iteration of their AI, they’ve still got a lot to learn and the PUBG devs would appreciate your feedback. Even if it’s just to say how much you hate bots, I guess.

This is somewhat similar to the bots Fortnite introduced last year for the same reason.