GamersLIVE

PUBG bots are meant to make the game more welcoming to new players

14 May 2020 - 10:56 By Christine King
PUBG has introduced bots to Normal matchmaking games. They won’t be added to the empty slots in your team and you will see fewer of them as your skills progress.
PUBG has introduced bots to Normal matchmaking games. They won’t be added to the empty slots in your team and you will see fewer of them as your skills progress.
Image: Supplied

PUBG has been around since 2017; enough time for it to build up a staunch player base of veterans who are less than welcoming to newcomers. A recent update to the game added bots to help even out the playing field.

It’s no fun being eliminated, within seconds of landing, without doing any damage. This is bound to happen when you first start any combat-focused multiplayer game. However, when it happens repeatedly, there’s no chance for you to even survive long enough to gain the experience required to be able to actually play, and that leads to a reduction in new player numbers, because nobody has time for that. According to the PUBG devs, this is exactly what’s happening to the classic battle royale.

To combat the “widening skill gap”, PUBG has introduced bots to Normal matchmaking games. They won’t be added to the empty slots in your team and you will see fewer of them as your skills progress. Actions against bots count towards achievements, trophies, missions, and Mastery, just like real humans. In this way, they’ll help new players progress.

The bots can run around, shoot, and loot, but, since this is the first iteration of their AI, they’ve still got a lot to learn and the PUBG devs would appreciate your feedback. Even if it’s just to say how much you hate bots, I guess.

This is somewhat similar to the bots Fortnite introduced last year for the same reason.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Twitch Prime members are getting an exclusive Doom Eternal Mullet Slayer skin

The DOOM Twitter account recently announced that Doom Eternal players, who are also Twitch Prime members, will be gifted with an exclusive skin on ...
News
5 days ago

Xbox Series X gameplay trailer features coming world premiers

Microsoft has announced 13 games that will be playable on the Xbox Series X.
News
5 days ago

This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer features almost one or two seconds of actual gameplay

Debuted as the big finale during Thursday's Inside Xbox event, Ubisoft’s much-hyped gameplay trailer turned out to be mostly a montage of dramatic ...
News
5 days ago

Has the killer app finally arrived for VR adoption?

All it takes to make a bonfire is one little spark.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X