The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster is looking fully sick

If Motörhead’s Ace of Spades is indelibly associated in your head with doing a sequence of perfectly executed flips, grinds, and grabs in digital Downtown Minneapolis, then the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster may be right up your ollie.

The remastered edition will bring back everything you know and love from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, including the original levels, pro skaters, and iconic soundtrack, just with enhanced graphics running at 4k (on systems that support it) and 60 FPS. Play it solo, in local co-op, or in online multiplayer mode.