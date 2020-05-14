GamersLIVE

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster is looking fully sick

14 May 2020 - 10:57 By Christine King
The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be dropping in on September 4 2020 for PC (EGS), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be dropping in on September 4 2020 for PC (EGS), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
Image: Supplied

If Motörhead’s Ace of Spades is indelibly associated in your head with doing a sequence of perfectly executed flips, grinds, and grabs in digital Downtown Minneapolis, then the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster may be right up your ollie.

The remastered edition will bring back everything you know and love from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, including the original levels, pro skaters, and iconic soundtrack, just with enhanced graphics running at 4k (on systems that support it) and 60 FPS. Play it solo, in local co-op, or in online multiplayer mode.

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4 2020 on Xbox One. Pre-Order Now.

There will also be revamped versions of the Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park features for maximum creativity and customisation.

The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be dropping in on September 4 2020 for PC (EGS), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and includes optimisation for the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Pre-order to get access to the Warehouse Demo level before the official launch.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Xbox Series X gameplay trailer features coming world premiers

Microsoft has announced 13 games that will be playable on the Xbox Series X.
News
5 days ago

Has the killer app finally arrived for VR adoption?

All it takes to make a bonfire is one little spark.
News
6 days ago

The Apex Legends Season 5 — Fortune’s Favour trailer is here

And it looks like the new Legend Loba won’t even be getting murdered this time. I’m watching you, Respawn.
News
1 week ago

People are the worst in the latest The Last of Us Part II story trailer

Hopefully you haven’t come across any of those spoilers yet and can still enjoy this 'The Last of Us Part II' story trailer.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X