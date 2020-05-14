The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster is looking fully sick
If Motörhead’s Ace of Spades is indelibly associated in your head with doing a sequence of perfectly executed flips, grinds, and grabs in digital Downtown Minneapolis, then the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster may be right up your ollie.
The remastered edition will bring back everything you know and love from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, including the original levels, pro skaters, and iconic soundtrack, just with enhanced graphics running at 4k (on systems that support it) and 60 FPS. Play it solo, in local co-op, or in online multiplayer mode.
#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4 2020 on Xbox One. Pre-Order Now.
There will also be revamped versions of the Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park features for maximum creativity and customisation.
The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be dropping in on September 4 2020 for PC (EGS), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and includes optimisation for the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Pre-order to get access to the Warehouse Demo level before the official launch.