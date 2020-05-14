GamersLIVE

VS Gaming leagues for Dota 2, League of Legends now open

Registration closes on May 24

14 May 2020 - 12:55 By GamersLIVE
The Telkom VS Gaming online league provides a fun, fair and rewarding esports environment for seasoned professionals and new players alike.
Telkom VS Gaming has opened the final call for registration for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues. It closes on May 24.

 "Telkom VS Gaming is once again calling on gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues that are now open for teams of 5 players to register," said Wanda Mkhize Executive Content & VS Gaming, one of the country's longest running and largest gaming organisations.

Esports is thriving in South Africa as the Telkom VS Gaming League moves into its third stage of online esports action.

With over 200 active clubs currently competing across three game titles, the Telkom VS Gaming online league provides a fun, fair and rewarding esports environment for seasoned professionals and new players alike.

The highest ranked teams in the Telkom VS Gaming League are represented in the Premier Division, while the newer and less experienced teams that join the league are placed into the Third Division. As teams achieve better results, they are promoted into higher ranked divisions and will face off against opponents of similar skill.

Players who wish to take part will need to enter a team of at least five players on the VS Gaming website.

