Can’t go outside? Wander the virtual streets of ancient Greece or Egypt with Ubisoft instead

15 May 2020 - 15:32 By Christine King
The Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece Discovery Tours come bundled with purchases of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
If you fancy a virtual trundle around ancient Greece or ancient Egypt, to while away the lockdown doldrums, Ubisoft is offering their Discovery Tours for free download, for a limited time.

Awkward eagle placement aside ...

The Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece Discovery Tours come bundled with purchases of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey respectively, and can normally be purchased separately as well, but now anyone can get a hold of them. You just need to sign up for a Uplay account, if you don’t already have one.

For an idea of what you’re getting, check out the video below:

Experience the world of Classical Greece like never before in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece by Ubisoft®.

The Discovery Tours will be available to download, and keep, for free until 21 May 2020.

This article was brought to you by NAG
