Can’t go outside? Wander the virtual streets of ancient Greece or Egypt with Ubisoft instead
If you fancy a virtual trundle around ancient Greece or ancient Egypt, to while away the lockdown doldrums, Ubisoft is offering their Discovery Tours for free download, for a limited time.
Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep 🏛🚶♀️ #PlayApartTogether— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 14, 2020
👉 https://t.co/UVftq2CaBr
Awkward eagle placement aside ...
The Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece Discovery Tours come bundled with purchases of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey respectively, and can normally be purchased separately as well, but now anyone can get a hold of them. You just need to sign up for a Uplay account, if you don’t already have one.
For an idea of what you’re getting, check out the video below:
Experience the world of Classical Greece like never before in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece by Ubisoft®.