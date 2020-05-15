GTA V is free on the Epic Games Store until next week

From today until May 14, Rockstar’s fun-with-guns sim is available to download and keep forever at exactly zero cost to you.

At the time of publishing, GTA V has not actually been unlocked, nor has it even been properly announced as a free promo.

If you click over to the Epic Games Store, there’s a countdown to a “MYSTERY GAME” scheduled for a 5pm reveal, but Epic’s social media team made a boo-boo last night, and the internet jacked the evidence before it was scrubbed.

GTA V is over 90GB(!), but if you’re on a data limit, remember Epic’s free promos don’t expire once you’ve redeemed them, so you can queue it up later instead.