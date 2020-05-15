GamersLIVE

While you wait in vain for The Elder Scrolls VI, here’s a Greymoor trailer

15 May 2020 - 14:58 By Christine King
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to release for PC/Mac onMay 26.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to release for PC/Mac onMay 26.
Image: Supplied

It’s not quite the same as The Elder Scrolls VI, but at least The Elder Scrolls Online exists. In Greymoor, a continuation of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, a fallen legion is marching on Skyrim and the Nords are on the lookout for a hero.

Were the werewolves always able to do magic? Good luck with that.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to release for PC/Mac on May 26 2020 and for Xbox One and PlayStation June 4 and 9 2020.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor arrives May 26 for PC/Mac and June 4 and 9 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

VS Gaming leagues for Dota 2, League of Legends now open

Telkom VS Gaming has opened the final call for registration for 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive', 'League of Legends' and 'Dota 2' leagues. It ...
News
1 day ago

Game review: Streets of Rage 4

It seems that the gods of gaming heard my pleas and saw fit to grant my wish because 'Streets of Rage 4' is here, after an agonising wait, and it is ...
News
1 day ago

Check out this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

This is what next gen games could look like. They probably won’t, but they technically could.
News
1 day ago

Sony debuts its glamorous new PlayStation Studios brand, featuring new font and colour choices

In the much-anticipated sequel to the company’s provocative PS5 logo exhibition in January, Sony has introduced the splash video of its new ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA's lockdown South Africa
  4. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa
  5. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X