While you wait in vain for The Elder Scrolls VI, here’s a Greymoor trailer

It’s not quite the same as The Elder Scrolls VI, but at least The Elder Scrolls Online exists. In Greymoor, a continuation of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, a fallen legion is marching on Skyrim and the Nords are on the lookout for a hero.

Were the werewolves always able to do magic? Good luck with that.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to release for PC/Mac on May 26 2020 and for Xbox One and PlayStation June 4 and 9 2020.