The ID@Xbox sale includes some must-have indies on the cheap

Just in time for your UIF payday, Microsoft has launched its ID@Xbox Game Fest Sale, featuring mega-deals on indie games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Firewatch, and Tacoma.

With savings of up to 65% off the regular price, there are multiple games in the list for under R150, but if you buy only one (and don’t have an Xbox Game Pass subscription for some reason), make it Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Or, um, Nippon Marathon. Maybe you’re into that kind of thing, I don’t know you.

There’s no info on when the sale ends, so go do some impulse shopping now and worry about your budget next week.