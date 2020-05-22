GamersLIVE

FIFA eNations Stay and Play Cup premieres on SuperSport this weekend

22 May 2020 - 17:23 By NAG
Hosted by FIFA, in collaboration with Inqaku FC and SAFA, the eNations Stay and Play Cup lineup features tea.ms from 40 countries
Hosted by FIFA, in collaboration with Inqaku FC and SAFA, the eNations Stay and Play Cup lineup features tea.ms from 40 countries
Image: Supplied

Starting Saturday, DStv’s SuperSport channels will show a series of highlight features from eBafana Bafana’s games in the first ever FIFA elations Stay and Play Cup tournament, with new interviews and commentary on the local esports scene.

SA’s eBafana Bafana team, including Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi, musician Cassper Nyovest, Proteas players Kagiso Radaba and Andile Phehlukwayo, and Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, was invited to join the inaugural FIFA elations Stay and Play Cup tournament in April, winning one of its two games on day one, and losing both on day two to Saudi Arabia, the competition’s finale winner.

You can tune in for the action recaps on SuperSport channels 9 and 10, or GOtv, at these times:

FIFA eNations Stay and Play Cup - replayed this weekend.
FIFA eNations Stay and Play Cup - replayed this weekend.
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Saudi Arabia wins the Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup

South Africa was one of two African nations to compete in the Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup which pitted celebrities and top international ...
News
3 weeks ago

Get your cyberpunk fix with VirtuaVerse, out now

While we wait for Cyberpunk 2077, and its custom wang technology, why not indulge in some old school, pixelacious, point-and-click adventuring with ...
News
1 week ago

Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup – Day 1 recap

eBafana Bafana began their Fifa eNations Stay n Play Cup campaign with an overall 12–8 win against UAE in a two-legged round 1 match played on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ubisoft sues Google and Apple to get alleged Rainbow Six Siege clone removed from stores

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Ejoy.com’s free-to-play Area F2, which they allege is a blatant clone of, very-much-not-free-to-play, Rainbow Six Siege, so ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X