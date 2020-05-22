FIFA eNations Stay and Play Cup premieres on SuperSport this weekend

Starting Saturday, DStv’s SuperSport channels will show a series of highlight features from eBafana Bafana’s games in the first ever FIFA elations Stay and Play Cup tournament, with new interviews and commentary on the local esports scene.

SA’s eBafana Bafana team, including Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi, musician Cassper Nyovest, Proteas players Kagiso Radaba and Andile Phehlukwayo, and Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, was invited to join the inaugural FIFA elations Stay and Play Cup tournament in April, winning one of its two games on day one, and losing both on day two to Saudi Arabia, the competition’s finale winner.

You can tune in for the action recaps on SuperSport channels 9 and 10, or GOtv, at these times: