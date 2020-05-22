GamersLIVE

Maneater launches from the briny depths today

22 May 2020 - 17:15 By Christine King
Maneater is a single-player, action RPG in which you play a shark with a thirst for carnage and the ability to evolve through feeding.
Image: Supplied

You are no longer allowed to go to the beach, so why not terrorise a virtual one as a killer demon shark? Eat the people, save the world.

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is a single-player, action RPG in which you play a shark with an unquenchable thirst for carnage and the ability to evolve through feeding.

Be the best murder-beast you can be by selecting adaptations that let you do things like eat more or blast your enemies with electricity - normal shark stuff.

There are seven regions along the Gulf Coast to explore and menace, from bayous to the open ocean, in a living world with a day-night cycle.

While you cut a bloody cloud through the water, you’ll have to be on the lookout for human hunters and the coast guard, but you’re not the biggest fish in the sea - other monsters also be lurking in the deep.

Maneater launch trailer emerges early. Game release coming May 22 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The story campaign is narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Archer), in case you needed another reason to give this one a go.

Maneater is out today for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A Nintendo Switch launch is planned for later this year.

This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

