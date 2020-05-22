Maneater launches from the briny depths today

You are no longer allowed to go to the beach, so why not terrorise a virtual one as a killer demon shark? Eat the people, save the world.

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is a single-player, action RPG in which you play a shark with an unquenchable thirst for carnage and the ability to evolve through feeding.

Be the best murder-beast you can be by selecting adaptations that let you do things like eat more or blast your enemies with electricity - normal shark stuff.

There are seven regions along the Gulf Coast to explore and menace, from bayous to the open ocean, in a living world with a day-night cycle.

While you cut a bloody cloud through the water, you’ll have to be on the lookout for human hunters and the coast guard, but you’re not the biggest fish in the sea - other monsters also be lurking in the deep.