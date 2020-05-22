GamersLIVE

Play at home and win Logitech G swag valued at R3,000!

22 May 2020 - 17:37 By NAG
Take a photo of yourself playing a video game at home and having fun - win a prize
Image: Supplied

South Africa, 2020. A global pandemic has almost completely wiped out the planet’s supply of toilet paper, pineapple has replaced cash, and desperate parents sob as their kids try to explain what a TikTok is.

This is the future that gamers have been prepping for. Kind of. Maybe not the pineapple thing, because most of us probably expected bottle caps or genetic samples.

Anyway.

In recognition of our community’s intrepid commitment to doing more or less exactly the same thing this weekend that we’ve been doing every weekend since, like, 1993, we’ve two-upped with Logitech South Africa to stat boost one lucky gamer’s play at home set-up with a Logitech G prize hamper worth R3,000.

YOUR MISSION

Take a photo of yourself playing a video game at home and having fun! EZPZ.

COMPETITION RULES

  • This competition is open to SA residents only.
  • Your personal entry data will be deleted when the competition closes on June 5.
  • Due to the local Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown, courier services could be disrupted. As such, NAG can’t confirm when the prize delivery will be scheduled.
  • GL; HF

HOW TO ENTER

  • You can upload your photo to Facebook or Twitter, with the hashtags #playathomeZA and #logitechSA.
 
 

