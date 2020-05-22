GamersLIVE

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gameplay trailer, now with maximum community spirit

22 May 2020 - 17:16 By Christine King
The new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion will dramatically change all existing worlds, depending on the decisions made by your Sims.
Image: Supplied

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gameplay trailer is here and wants you to know you can make a difference, in The Sims at least, if not your actual life. Who even needs real life, anyway? The game adaptation is way better.

The Eco Lifestyle expansion is all about sustainable living, featuring recycling, upcycling, and community togetherness mechanics for the green-inclined. The expansion takes place in Evergreen Harbor, with three neighbourhoods to choose from, each with differing levels of filth to deal with, but the effects will impact other neighbourhoods and worlds (excluding Strangerville and Destination Worlds).

Instead of buying everything new, you can refurbish other people’s chuck-outs, including mattresses you find in the trash — yay? You’ll also be able to take your eco-friendly home off the grid, using reusable resources, and there are a couple of new occupations, including Civil Designer, Freelance Crafter (so hot right now), and Fizzy Juicer.

Discover what you can do for the world in The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack!* Sustainable living starts with reducing, reusing, and recycling, but it goes far beyond that.

To get into the community spirit, there’s also a Neighbourhood Action Plan (compatible with most of the other Sims 4 worlds) that lets the community fund whatever initiative gets the most votes.

And, bugs, you can eat those now.

