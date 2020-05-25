Borderlands 3 goes Red Dead for upcoming DLC

The third DLC for Borderlands 3 is a western-themed adventure called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption. It’s going to be great - just have a little faith.

Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption takes place on Gehenna, a desert planet with an outlaw problem. You’ll be going after The Devil Riders; a gang of dino-riding bandits terrorising the population of Vestige.

To do this, you’ll need a trusty steed - so you’re getting a Jetbeast hoverbike (half jetbike, half creature, all customisable) and also a narrator.

There will also be new characters and new mechanics, including Traitorweed (for temporarily turning your enemies into friends) and Breezebloom (basically an organic jump-pad). Then there’s all the obligatory new loot and legendaries.

Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption is set to launch on June 25. You will get it automatically if you bought the Super Deluxe Edition of the game or the Season Pass. Otherwise it’s a separate purchase.

As part of the announcement, Gearbox shared a little concept art related to DLC 4, the last of the planned, paid-for add-ons: