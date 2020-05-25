GamersLIVE

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting the Gulag, but probably not exactly how you want it

25 May 2020 - 17:16 By Christine King
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up over 172 million downloads since its release in October 2019.
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up over 172 million downloads since its release in October 2019.
Image: Supplied

The Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account is teasing the addition of what appears to be the Gulag, but it probably won’t be the same Gulag you know, and love, from Warzone.

In battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, the Gulag is where you go the first time you die. There, you face off in a 1v1 bathroom battle against another downed player to earn the right to respawn. It’s a unique feature of Warzone that pretty much everyone loves. Now, it’s coming to Mobile, but probably as a 2v2 map and not as a feature of the Battle Royale game mode. Which I guess is cool, too…

It seems the claustrophobic map has been added to the Mobile test servers, with gameplay videos emerging around the same time as the Twitter teaser. It might be part of Season 7, which is also coming soon, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Maybe the mechanic will also be added to Battle Royale; you never know.

Free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up over 172 million downloads since its release in October 2019. You can get it for Android and iOS operating systems.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Ghost of Tsushima is basically a gorgeous playable samurai film

PlayStation’s latest State of Play features almost 18 minutes of actual Ghost of Tsus
News
1 week ago

Can’t go outside? Wander the virtual streets of ancient Greece or Egypt with Ubisoft instead

If you fancy a virtual trundle around ancient Greece or ancient Egypt, to while away the lockdown doldrums, Ubisoft is offering their Discovery Tours ...
News
1 week ago

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to feature non-violent conflict resolution

According to an interview with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail, players will be managing a settlement in the upcoming ...
News
5 days ago

The ID@Xbox sale includes some must-have indies on the cheap

Just in time for your UIF payday, Microsoft has launched its ID@Xbox Game Fest Sale, featuring mega-deals on indie games like Hellblade: Senua’s ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X