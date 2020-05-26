GamersLIVE

Skyrim Grandma taking a break from streaming because people are the worst

26 May 2020 - 17:19 By Christine King
Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, is the oldest gamer on YouTube and gained a following in 2015 when she started streaming herself playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and other games.
Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, is the oldest gamer on YouTube and gained a following in 2015 when she started streaming herself playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and other games.
Image: Supplied

Don’t like how someone plays? Watch a different stream.

Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, gained a following in 2015 when she started streaming herself playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and other games, something she just enjoyed doing, being a gamer since the 1990s.

Due to her popularity, Curry became the record holder for being the oldest gamer on YouTube.

Unfortunately, being an octogenarian doesn’t make one immune to internet critics.

In a recent vlog post, Curry announced that she was taking a break from streaming for her own health. This is due to relentless negative and irritating comments that are causing an excessive amount of stress. Specifically, she refers to comments explaining the mechanics and features of the game she has been playing for years, people badgering her about optimum builds, and about quests they think she should be doing.

Mostly, she’s just really tired of having to explain herself.

Let me play my game.

Unsurprisingly, she is no longer finding it fun, Tad.

A lot of people enjoy RPGs for the role-playing; it’s right there in the name. Trying to tell anyone how they should be playing an RPG is absurd. Also, whatever play style is the most fun for you, for any game, is the way you should be playing (assuming you’re not actively harming anyone else).

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The next Call of Duty game is Black Ops Cold War

That’s according to rumours on the internet for now, but you know what they say – where there’s smoke, there’s a team on an ultra-classified mission ...
News
4 days ago

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to feature non-violent conflict resolution

According to an interview with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s creative director, Ashraf Ismail, players will be managing a settlement in the upcoming ...
News
6 days ago

Ubisoft sues Google and Apple to get alleged Rainbow Six Siege clone removed from stores

Ubisoft isn’t happy about Ejoy.com’s free-to-play Area F2, which they allege is a blatant clone of, very-much-not-free-to-play, Rainbow Six Siege, so ...
News
6 days ago

Check out this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

This is what next gen games could look like. They probably won’t, but they technically could.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X