BlizzCon is cancelled

For those of you keeping count at home, that’s now BlizzCon, E3, Gamescom, GDC, and, at this rate, probably Xmas and next year too.

Citing “health and safety considerations”, BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith confirms the team’s “very difficult decision” in an update on the event website, but promises to make up for it with some sort of online thing instead (maybe even for mobile?).

We’re feeling deeply disappointed about this decision, and imagine many of you will feel the same. I truly love BlizzCon, and I know that’s a sentiment shared by everyone at Blizzard. We will sorely miss connecting with so many of you at the convention and “recharging our geek batteries” this fall. But we will meet again! We’re talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings. We’d want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year. BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we’re also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show.

With Diablo 4 announced but not expected to launch this decade, perhaps, it’s not like Blizzard had something super important to tell us in 2020 – unless it’s Diablo 2 Resurrected, obviously.