Silent Hill resurrected for new Dead by Daylight Chapter

While you’re waiting for that new Silent Hill title that Konami is totally working on, why not get a hit of air raid siren nostalgia with the latest Chapter DLC for Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight is adding to its collection of iconic horror villains and victims with a Silent Hill crossover featuring Cheryl Mason (also known as Heather from Silent Hill 3, because past life/reincarnation amnesia), Pyramid Head (rebranded as The Executioner), and the Midwich Elementary School (featured in the original Silent Hill and the 2006 film).

I hope you get bonus intimidation points for dragging your giant knife around, absolutely murdering those floors.