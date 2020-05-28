Are gamification and esports giving brands access to new audiences?

Gaming and esports are becoming big business and an increasingly attractive proposition for brands looking to connect with consumers. The 2019 League of Legends World Championship finals, hosted in South Korea, attracted more than 100-million unique views, a larger audience than the Super Bowl in the same year. Globally, esports have been projected to attract revenues of $1.1bn, according to research from Green Man Gaming.

A recent digital Sunday Times Gen Next in partnership with HDI Youth Consultancy event focused on how gamification and esports are giving brands access to new youth audiences. Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Consultancy, pointed out that even luxury brand Louis Vuitton has dipped its toes into the esports industry through a partnership with publisher Riot Games, which saw the French fashion house design clothes for characters in the fantasy video game League of Legends. The company also designed a carry case for the League of Legends World Championship trophy.

Essentially, esports is competitive gaming, says professional gamer and esports personality Julia Robson. “It’s a virtual sport which relies on competitive players and spectators. Players are considered athletes. In order to succeed they need to be mentally agile.”

YouTuber, digital artist and content creator Thendo Mukhavhuli says live-streaming is about broadcasting yourself to an uncapped audience, allowing digital content creators to interact with their communities in real time.

One of the most influential video games in recent history is Fortnite, which has inspired a cultural phenomenon with more than 250-million players worldwide. Prior to Fortnite, video games were not as interactive or proactive, says Mukhavhuli, adding that what Fortnite has done particularly successfully is to keep players coming back for me.

The million-dollar question, however, is how do brands get involved? And which kind of brands should get involved in this space?

“Critically, they need to first understand the esports ecosystem before deciding to get involved,” says Bronson Mokabela, founder and MD of Digigage Sport & Entertainment. “While brands can follow a traditional route by including their logos, the real opportunities lie with getting involved with the content and the players.”