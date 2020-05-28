Fast & Furious game adjusts trajectory for August 2020
The studio behind intensely realistic racing simulator series Project CARS is lining up Fast & Furious Crossroads for an August 2020 release – but don't expect grounded tyre physics to form the main attraction.
Initially anticipated for May - opposite the movie theatre debut of F9 - the video game is now anticipated for later in the year. That puts it en route to the film's own delayed arrival in April 2021.
As its latest trailer shows, Fast & Furious Crossroads promises a new storyline with familiar characters at the wheel.
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are voicing franchise counterparts Dom, Letty and Roman.
Sonequa Martin-Green from The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Asia Kate Dillon from John Wick 3 and Billions, are joining them in new roles.
According to this latest preview, players can expect to face off against an armoured hovercraft, all-terrain turbo tank, desert canyon rock slide, open-pit excavation machine, and even, it would appear, a space rocket.
Slightly Mad Studios appears to have resurrected some elements from 2010's Split/Second and the 2001-08 Burnout franchise, as created by fellow UK developers Black Rock (now defunct) and Criterion (for a while transformed into a Need for Speed, Battlefront and Battlefield support studio).
Whether it can live up to those two games' legacies – much less the blockbuster Fast saga – remains to be seen. Initial public reaction to this latest trailer indicated that Crossroads could benefit from some visual polish.
When it lands in August, Fast & Furious Crossroads will be slightly ahead of rally motorsport sim Dirt 5, from Slightly Mad's parent company Codemasters, and Milestone's motorbike circuit racer Ride 4 - both due October.
Perhaps most relevant for the movie tie-in, there's the spiritual successor to Burnout Paradise, Dangerous Driving 2, on the horizon - announced for late 2020 across all three consoles.
Slightly Mad has its own Project CARS 3 and mobile spin-off Project CARS GO in development, though both await release date announcements.