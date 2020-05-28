Fast & Furious game adjusts trajectory for August 2020

The studio behind intensely realistic racing simulator series Project CARS is lining up Fast & Furious Crossroads for an August 2020 release – but don't expect grounded tyre physics to form the main attraction.

Initially anticipated for May - opposite the movie theatre debut of F9 - the video game is now anticipated for later in the year. That puts it en route to the film's own delayed arrival in April 2021.

As its latest trailer shows, Fast & Furious Crossroads promises a new storyline with familiar characters at the wheel.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are voicing franchise counterparts Dom, Letty and Roman.

Sonequa Martin-Green from The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Asia Kate Dillon from John Wick 3 and Billions, are joining them in new roles.