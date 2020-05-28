Good news, insects: there’s a System Shock Remastered demo ready to play right now

Developed by Nightdive Studios, System Shock Remastered is the original 90s experience updated for modern audiences. It’s not a reboot or a reimagining, so fans can expect the same story and gameplay.

For the uninitiated, System Shock takes place in 2072 and you play as a notorious, but nameless, hacker who is caught trying to steal files from the TriOptimum Corporation.

To avoid criminal charges you take a deal from a dodgy executive, hack SHODAN (the corporation’s space station AI) and get a military-grade neural implant for your trouble.

As part of the implant surgery, you are put into a six-month coma to heal - and wake up to find the space station overrun with cyborgs, hostile robots and mutants - all serving SHODAN’s severely misanthropic will.

You can find the free System Shock Remastered Alpha Demo on Steam and GOG. There’s not a lot to do in the demo, but it’s something that will surely satisfy some part of your primitive, human psyche.

The full game is set to be released some time this year. You can also look forward to a remastered version of System Shock 2 from the same studio.