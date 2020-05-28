GamersLIVE

Latest State of Play reveals new The Last of Us Part II gameplay

28 May 2020 - 17:27 By Christine King
'The Last of Us Part II' is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4.
'The Last of Us Part II' is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4.
Image: Supplied

There’s about eight minutes of never-before-seen The Last of Us Part II gameplay in Sony’s latest State of Play episode - around the 14:27 mark, in case you want to skip right to it.

There’s about three weeks to go until you can get back into a detailed world ravaged by a viral pandemic (a fictional one, at least).

If you happen to live in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, however, you’re probably going to have to wait quite a bit longer as the game may have been banned in those countries. The ban hasn’t been officially announced, but the game isn’t showing up in either country’s PlayStation store, which usually suggests a ban. This is most likely due to the game’s violence, sexual content and LGBTQ themes.

For everyone else, The Last of Us Part II is set to be released on June 19 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/the-last-of-us-part-ii-ps4/

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Are gamification and esports giving brands access to new audiences?

Brands need to understand the e-sports ecosystem before deciding to get involved with the industry
News
2 hours ago

Skyrim Grandma taking a break from streaming because people are the worst

Due to her popularity, Shirley Curry became the record holder for being the oldest gamer on YouTube.
News
2 days ago

The next Call of Duty game is Black Ops Cold War

That’s according to rumours on the internet for now, but you know what they say – where there’s smoke, there’s a team on an ultra-classified mission ...
News
6 days ago

Valve releases Half-Life: Alyx dev tools to Steam Workshop

Valve has opened Half-Life: Alyx up to the modding community, with the latest update adding Steam Workshop support
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  5. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
X