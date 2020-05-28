Latest State of Play reveals new The Last of Us Part II gameplay

There’s about eight minutes of never-before-seen The Last of Us Part II gameplay in Sony’s latest State of Play episode - around the 14:27 mark, in case you want to skip right to it.

There’s about three weeks to go until you can get back into a detailed world ravaged by a viral pandemic (a fictional one, at least).

If you happen to live in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, however, you’re probably going to have to wait quite a bit longer as the game may have been banned in those countries. The ban hasn’t been officially announced, but the game isn’t showing up in either country’s PlayStation store, which usually suggests a ban. This is most likely due to the game’s violence, sexual content and LGBTQ themes.