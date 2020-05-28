GamersLIVE

PC players get a Destroy All Humans! demo

28 May 2020 - 15:53 By Christine King
'Destroy All Humans!' is an open world action-adventure video game franchise that is designed as a parody of Cold War-era alien invasion films.
'Destroy All Humans!' is an open world action-adventure video game franchise that is designed as a parody of Cold War-era alien invasion films.
Image: Supplied

Not sure you’re going to enjoy the Destroy All Humans! remake because you’re allergic to fun or something? If you’ve got a PC, you can have a go at the free demo. Go toss some cows!

There’s a free demo available for the upcoming Destroy All Humans! remake on GOG that promises about 30 minutes of gameplay for a chonky 8GB download. Heft aside, the demo includes the first mission of the game as well as a Challenge mission, so you’ll get to test out your cow-chucking expertise with the Psychokinesis ability, scoot about with the Jetpack, set your Zap-O-Matic to “murder”, and burninate the countryside with your flying saucer’s Death Ray.

The new Abducto-challenge will have you beaming up unsuspecting organisms with your abduction beam, in the name of alien science. Basically, you’re going to have a blast (sorry, not sorry).

Destroy All Humans! launches on July 28 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Console demos have not yet been announced.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Are gamification and esports giving brands access to new audiences?

Brands need to understand the e-sports ecosystem before deciding to get involved with the industry
News
2 hours ago

Skyrim Grandma taking a break from streaming because people are the worst

Due to her popularity, Shirley Curry became the record holder for being the oldest gamer on YouTube.
News
2 days ago

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting the Gulag, but probably not exactly how you want it

The Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account is teasing the addition of what appears to be the Gulag, but it probably won’t be the same Gulag you know, ...
News
3 days ago

The next Call of Duty game is Black Ops Cold War

That’s according to rumours on the internet for now, but you know what they say – where there’s smoke, there’s a team on an ultra-classified mission ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  5. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
X