PC players get a Destroy All Humans! demo

Not sure you’re going to enjoy the Destroy All Humans! remake because you’re allergic to fun or something? If you’ve got a PC, you can have a go at the free demo. Go toss some cows!

There’s a free demo available for the upcoming Destroy All Humans! remake on GOG that promises about 30 minutes of gameplay for a chonky 8GB download. Heft aside, the demo includes the first mission of the game as well as a Challenge mission, so you’ll get to test out your cow-chucking expertise with the Psychokinesis ability, scoot about with the Jetpack, set your Zap-O-Matic to “murder”, and burninate the countryside with your flying saucer’s Death Ray.

The new Abducto-challenge will have you beaming up unsuspecting organisms with your abduction beam, in the name of alien science. Basically, you’re going to have a blast (sorry, not sorry).

Destroy All Humans! launches on July 28 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Console demos have not yet been announced.