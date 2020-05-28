TECH REVIEW: Mediabox MBX4K Ranger

In comparison with the future predicted by movies, the actual future of 2020 is much worse than we’d expected. Instead of flying cars and a neon mega-corporate dystopia, we got a global pandemic. So that sucks, but you know what sucks even more? Having to use multiple devices for different streaming TV apps. That’s, like, discrimination.

Until recently, this egregious technocultural inequity was the status quo in my home because the Showmax app on my LG smart TV is rubbish. It takes forever to load content and resolve the resolution from blobs to 720p (not even 1080p or 4K!), sometimes up to 45 seconds, and I don’t have that kind of time to waste between episodes of Binnelanders. I mean The Wire. So if I want to swap from Amazon Prime Video or Netflix on the TV, I have to boot up my Xbox One for Showmax. That’s 45 more seconds on the clock, and maybe this explains why humanity is stuck in a toilet paper apocalypse and not opening a new McDonald’s warp-thru on Mars.

Enter the Mediabox MBX4K Ranger. It’s an Android TV-powered streaming device, and the fun-sized one-device solution to this problem. In theory, anyway. I’ll get back to that.

The set up is super simple – plug it in, connect it to the internet, and you’re ready to binge. Mediabox is a local company, so Showmax, DStv, and SuperSport apps are pre-installed, and other apps can be installed through the Google Play Store. If you’ve got an Android smartphone, you can also use that to sync your Google account for YouTube and other Google apps, via Bluetooth, or even stream content from your other devices with the Ranger’s built-in Chromecast hyperbeamz.