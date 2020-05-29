It’s official: Sony is showing off the PlayStation 5 on June 4

Hot off the press! Fans have been asking for months to get a look at the PlayStation 5 and the games that will herald in the dawn of a new era for Sony and their iconic brand. That first look is finally coming next week, on June 4. The event will kick off at 1pm Pacific Time, which in CET and CAT works out to 10pm on this side of the globe.

“Obviously the shows, whether it’s GDC, PAX, E3, Gamecom… they’ve all gone,” PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said to Games Industry Biz about Sony’s upcoming event and why they’ve played their cards so close to their chest lately.

"We have to live in a world where that particular oxygen isn’t available to the industry. It’s not available to PlayStation or anybody else. We just have to come up with ways to communicate what we’re doing, and try and engender the same level of adrenaline, excitement, buzz that we get with thousands of people in an auditorium in Los Angeles. And do that somehow remotely," he said.