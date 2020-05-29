GamersLIVE

Outriders is looking familiar in a good way - check out this gameplay demo

29 May 2020 - 16:24 By Christine King
Outriders is an upcoming third-person shooter developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. It is set to be released in late 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
This is the first in a planned series of monthly Outriders gameplay demos. This one features the First City map area and focuses on the Pyromancer and Trickster classes, the World Tier system, and customisable UI.

The dynamic World Tier system looks interesting; the higher the tier, the higher the difficulty, and the better the loot, but if you die a lot you’ll lose your tier progress and, consequently, can get bumped back down to a lower level. Basically, the game figures out what difficulty best suits your capabilities.

In a post-stream Q&A session, community manager Robbie Palmer confirmed that Outriders will not feature microtransactions and that it isn’t a games-as-a-service game. It will also not be making use of Denuvo DRM, the anti-cheat technology that upset Doom Eternal fans recently.

Outriders is set to launch  time towards the end of 2020 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

This article was brought to you by NAG
