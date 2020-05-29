Outriders is looking familiar in a good way - check out this gameplay demo

This is the first in a planned series of monthly Outriders gameplay demos. This one features the First City map area and focuses on the Pyromancer and Trickster classes, the World Tier system, and customisable UI.

The dynamic World Tier system looks interesting; the higher the tier, the higher the difficulty, and the better the loot, but if you die a lot you’ll lose your tier progress and, consequently, can get bumped back down to a lower level. Basically, the game figures out what difficulty best suits your capabilities.